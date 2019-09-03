The tenth 4.2-litre Jaguar E-Type ever built has been returned to the road after it was abandoned in the open for almost three decades.

A right-hand-drive fixed-head coupe first registered in 1964, the car was found in the shrubbery of a Gloucestershire estate before undergoing a total rebuild. That task fell to specialist firm E-Type UK, which had its work cut out turning the battered sports car into a vehicle fit for the road.

The elements had taken their toll on the bodywork, which all had to be replaced. In fact, pretty much everything apart from the logbook, running gear and rear suspension had to be either sourced or hand-crafted before the vehicle could be reassembled and returned to service.

While E-Type UK searched for a period-correct floor pan and front and rear bulkheads, the in-house body shop set to work on the body panels, assembling them using a special body alignment jig. The roof and tailgate also had to be sourced, before being attached to a new set of specially-made inner and outer C-post panels.

The interior had to be rebuilt, too, with completely new electronics, a new, dashboard and black leather seats all needed. All these parts, as well as new dials and a fresh pedal box, were sourced or hand-crafted by the company’s team of engineers.

Under the famously long E-Type bonnet, most of the engine components were unusable, but some parts were salvaged in a bid to keep as much of the car’s character as possible. In the end, the original cam covers and cylinder head were machine-polished to what E-Type UK says is “certainly” a better finish than the original factory would have managed.

And that’s not the only improvement. E-Type UK claims the car has been uprated to cope with modern roads, with high-lift cams, a balanced and lightened crank and a five-speed gearbox all added to the mix. To set it off, the car was finished in Opalescent Silver Grey, and the body was then polished for 60 hours.

“We are incredibly proud and privileged to have been given the opportunity to complete a full restoration of the tenth Jaguar E-Type Series 1 4.2 RHD FHC to come off the production line,” said E-Type UK founder Marcus Holland. “This historic sports car certainly came with its own unique challenges, bringing out the best from our in-house team through the extent and quality of the work required.

“We have seen and completed a number of ‘bush-find’ restorations, but this must be one of the most significant E-Type UK has ever undertaken. Learning of its wonderful history, and being able to restore another Jaguar classic to its former glory has been a pleasure. It is now back on Britain’s roads, upholding the incredible legacy of the E-Type and ready to be enjoyed for the first time in over thirty years.”