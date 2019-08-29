If you look at the newly revealed BMW X5 Protection, and it's just not a luxurious enough of an armoured crossover, then check out the bullet-resistant Bentley Bentayga from Inkas. It costs $500,000 (approx £410,000 at the current exchange rate) to have this level of opulence and security.

The armoured Bentayga has BR6 ballistic protection meaning that it can take bullets from a 7.62-millimetre assault rifle round like what would come from an AK-47. In addition, the armoured floor can withstand two of the German military's DM51 hand grenades detonating simultaneously beneath the vehicle. There's extra protection for the fuel tank, around the battery, and for the electronic control unit.

This Bentayga looks like any other example on the road, it has a few other secrets like emergency lights behind the grille. Buyers can add optional features like a smokescreen system, fire suppression for the engine bay, and electric door handles.

The powertrain remains stock. The twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 pumps out 600 bhp and 664 pound-feet that runs through an eight-speed automatic. Inkas doesn't specify what effect the armour's weight has the crossover's performance, but don't expect the vehicle still to be able to reach 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds.

Bentley is currently developing a refreshed Bentayga with design tweaks at the front and rear. There are strong indications for some changes in the cabin, too. Powertrain revisions are a mystery at this point. Expect the upgraded model to go on sale in 2020, but it can't take a bullet, let alone two grenades, like this one.