Just five months after Porsche introduced the Cayenne Coupe and less than two months after BMW unveiled the new X6, Mercedes is launching its own large coupe-SUV thingy. Now in its second generation, the GLE Coupe adopts a considerably sleeker shape and sportier design combined with a larger footprint. Indeed, it’s 39 millimetres longer and 7 mm wider than the model it replaces, and that should give it a more imposing stance in real life.

This collection of videos puts an emphasis not just on the regular 2020 GLE Coupe, but also on the hotter AMG 53 trim set to be available from day one. Needless to say, an even more potent AMG 63 will follow at some point, quite possibly as early as the second half of 2020 or early 2021. It was recently spied by our photographers, so it’s definitely coming.

While looks are subjective, there’s no denying the new GLE Coupe is considerably more practical than its predecessor. The jump in size will pay dividends inside the cabin where Mercedes says the maximum cargo capacity has increased by 70 litres to a best-in-class 1,790 litres with the 40:20:40 rear seats folded. The load space is now more than two metres long and at least 1080 mm wide, which represents an improvement of 87 mm and 72 mm, respectively.

But who’s buying a coupe-SUV for its everyday practicality anyway? The GLE Coupe and its kid brother, the GLC Coupe, are all about style at the expense of practicality since the sloping roofline hampers the amount of space you get compared to the conventionally styled GLC and GLE SUVs. The coupe-ified roofline also has an impact on how much the vehicle costs, but that’s the price to pay for having something a bit more special than what the others are driving.

Mercedes-Benz UK says the new GLE Coupe will go on sale in spring next year. Brits will be able to choose from the electrified AMG 53 trim or the lesser versions equipped with an inline-six diesel with 268 bhp and 443 pound-feet of torque in the 350d model or 326 bhp and 516 lb-ft in the 400d.

Further down the line, Mercedes promises there will be a plug-in hybrid version of both the normal GLE and the GLE Coupe.

