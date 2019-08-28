In a somewhat surprising move, the first body style of the all-new B3 to be introduced by Alpina is going to be the more practical estate, with the saloon to arrive at a later date. Seen here is a shadowy teaser image of the performance-oriented Touring, which will be unveiled on September 10 on the dawn of the Frankfurt Motor Show.

We find it a bit surprising because whenever an automaker launches a new model that it will sell in multiple body styles, it’s usually the saloon that sees the light of production day at first. In addition, the spy shots we have with B3 prototypes are of the saloon, but to be brutally honest, we secretly like the estate more. Therefore, we’re actually glad Alpina will debut the long-roof version first.

Gallery: Alpina B3 spy photos

18 Photos

The adjacent teaser is not the most revealing, but we already have an idea of how Alpina will modify the 3 Series Touring. Chances are they’ll start off with the M340i Touring and give it those subtle exterior updates the Buchloe-based company is known for, including the timeless multi-spoke alloy wheels, a discreet body kit, and a quad exhaust system.

The straight-six 3.0-litre turbocharged engine will likely be massaged to deliver significantly more than its standard output of 369 bhp. Seeing as how the old B3 had 404 bhp on tap in standard form and 433 bhp in the hotter B3 S specification, we’re expecting the new B3’s output to begin with a “4.” It won’t step on the M3’s toes – not that there will be an M3 Touring anyway – since the next-gen M3 has already been confirmed with 480 bhp in base form and 510 bhp for the Competition trim.

Joining the B3 Touring AWD in Frankfurt are going to be the XD3 and XD4 diesel SUVs, along with the B5 Bi-Turbo Touring a.k.a. world’s fastest production estate, and the crown jewel of the Alpina range – the B7 with its mighty V12 engine.