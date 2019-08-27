In December last year, Brabus released its tuning project for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, giving it 267 bhp and 317 pound-feet from a 2.0-litre turbo engine. This happened just two months after Mercedes-AMG unveiled the A35 modification of the hatchback and this model is now also going under the knife by the Brabus’ specialists.

In stock form, the A35 pumps out 302 bhp and 295 lb-ft from a 2.0-litre turbo, reaching all four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. With the PowerXtra B 35 tuning kit, the German tuner boosts these figures to 345 bhp and 339 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 43 bhp and 44 lb-ft. This program includes a new performance mapping for the engine and increases the boost pressure.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG A35 by Brabus

27 Photos

Should you want more power, Brabus will offer you the PowerXtra+ kit B 35 S package, which also adds an exhaust system with optimised exhaust flow. The result is a peak power of 365 bhp and 359 lb-ft of torque, produced by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor. The more powerful of the two kits gives the hot hatch a 0-62 miles per hour sprint in just 4.4 seconds, making it half a second slower than the quickest-accelerating factory A-Class, the A45 S.

The increased power is matched by an aerodynamic body kit, consisting of a two-piece front diffuser, a new fixed rear wing, a stainless sport exhaust system with integrated sound management and optional carbon fibre tips, and more. The hot hatch rides on Brabus Monoblock T gloss black alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero 235/35 ZR 19 tyres.

Brabus will have the tuned A35 on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year.