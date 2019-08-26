We know, we know ... not another Tesla drag racing video. And, the video itself is nothing special nor is the quality very good. It's certainly not flashy or highly produced. However, when we see the Tesla Model 3 Performance absolutely crush iconic and revered sports cars to this degree, we take notice.

Looking back, when the Model 3 first came along, we knew it was going to be a fantastic car. It's a Tesla with a reputation to live up to. So, of course, few people doubted it would be quick. However, since it's the Silicon Valley automaker's entry-level offering, assuming it would be lightning-quick and incredibly sporty would seem to be a stretch. C'mon, that's what the Model S is for.

Fast-forward to a few years later and the Model 3 has proven itself in about as many ways possible. It's extremely popular across the globe, it's exceedingly safe, it's comfortable, it offers substantial cargo space for a car of its size, it's finally available in its base configuration for around £38,900, and it's agile, smooth, and eager.

It comes as no surprise that people are flocking to buy the car and that it has outsold a number of petrol-powered models. Still, as we push for EV adoption and work to dispel the myths surrounding the new technology, there's nothing quite like seeing the Tesla Model 3 Performance handily blow away the Audi R8 and Jaguar XE. We suggest sharing videos like this with naysayers and critics.

