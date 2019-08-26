There’s a fine balancing act between comfort and off-road capability that shapes Overlanding rigs of all sizes. Although it’s nearly impossible to strike a perfect balance, the massive 6x6 Overlanding rig owned by Andreas Bruckner of Box Manufaktur seems like perfection to us.

Box Manufaktur is a german based company that specialises in the design and construction of bespoke Overlanding motorhomes. Instead of using a metal or wooden framing system like other Overlanding companies, Box Manufaktur uses a composite panel system for greater strength and less weight.

Gallery: 6x6 Overlanding Truck

11 Photos

Andreas brought his custom 6x6 MAN 26-ton truck to America to show off his Overlanding rig built for a family of five. This tuned truck produces over 500 bhp and around 1,500 pound-feet of torque which is very helpful when moving this heavy rig over rough terrain.

To navigate unforgiving terrain, Andrea’s truck has three locking differentials and 32 forward gears as well as four reverse gears. This huge spread of ratios is critical when climbing steep grades with a full payload or slowly crawling out of a sticky situation.

To put all this power down the MAN has full-time 6-wheel drive and uses tyres sourced directly from military applications. These tyre and wheel combos weight in at 272 kg and employ a quick valve system that allows all six tyres to be aired down for off-roading in under 20 minutes. There’s a built-in external compressor to air up the tyres to their 110 PSI road inflation rating.

Besides the MAN’s impressive off-road features, the real magic lies in the custom living space. Andrea explains that it takes about a year for Box Manufaktur to build one of these custom boxes with the first four months primarily spent on planning.

Box Manufaktur uses a composite sandwich comprised of fibreglass, polyurethane, and laminated to build a strong and rigid box that can handle the stress of off-roading. With a strong shell in place, the interior is fully customisable based on customer needs.

When you want to go Overlanding, compromise is inevitable but it’s hard to beat the balance of Andrea’s 6x6 rig. Depending on your demands Box Manufaktur will charge you anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000 (approx.£204,000 to £330,000 at current exchange rates) to build you the overlander of your dreams.