According to Green Car Reports' unofficial sources at Volkswagen, the company intends to unveil at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November another ID. concept.

The important thing is that it will be a production-bound concept, just like the ID., ID. CROZZ, ID. BUZZ, ID. VIZZION and ID. ROOMZZ.

Volkswagen I.D. family of concepts:

ID. (hatchback)

ID. CROZZ (SUV & Coupe)

ID. BUZZ (and ID. BUZZ CARGO)

ID. VIZZION

ID. BUGGY

ID. R

ID. ROOMZZ

As there are no details, the only thing that comes to mind is a small, affordable subcompact crossover, based on the new, smaller version of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB).