So, this might be one of the most one-sided drag races and set of comparison tests we've seen from the guys at carwow for quite some time now. Oh, the one with the Jimny racing other SUVs with four to five times more horsepower doesn't count. But for those who were always wondering what the Porsche Boxster GTS can do against its bigger brother (in every sense), the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, wonder no more after watching the quick video above.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Vs Boxster GTS Fight In Uneven Drag Race

7 Photos

Now we won't be spoiling the actual results, despite pre-race conclusions being pretty darn spot on, but the actual idea of this race is to find out if the extra cost of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, which comes out to £30,000 more expensive in the UK when directly compared to the £62,000 Boxster GTS, is worth the investment in terms of performance. While both cars are unmistakably Porsches, the differences are glaring when it comes down to the numbers.

The Boxster GTS in this test comes with a mid-mounted turbocharged 2.5-litre flat-four engine that makes 365 bhp and 317 lb-ft of torque. It's also got a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and is limited to rear-wheel drive. The 911 Carrera 4S, on the other hand, has a turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six with 450 bhp and 391 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic with all-wheel drive. Yeah, not looking too good for the Boxster, eh? Both cars do have launch control, however, and the Boxster GTS is 1,500 kilograms, making it 100 kg lighter. But will that be enough to give it a fighting chance?

Watch the video above and let us know in the comments below if you think the results are enough to warrant the extra money needed for more performance found in the 911 Carrera 4S.

Source: carwow via YouTube