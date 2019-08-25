When Audi debuted the Q4 E-Tron at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it made a lot of big promises about range, performance, and livability. However, its biggest promise focused on the Q4 E-Tron’s headlights. Audi plans on offering Q4 E-Tron owners 25 different styles of headlights and taillights to choose from when they start placing orders in 2020.

In an interview with Autocar, Audi design boss, Marc Lichte, explained the Audi Q4 E-Tron will be the first car in the world that allows you to customize headlight and taillight patterns. With 25 different designs to choose from, it’s possible you’ll never see two similar Q4 E-Trons.

Owners can stick with the new signature E-Tron checkerboard pattern or choose from an array of other variations. This is all thanks to LED lighting technology, which allows for clever bending and manipulation of lighting surfaces.

Besides the impressive offering of lighting options, the Q4 E-Tron uses two electric motors, one up front and one in the rear. This allows it to retain Audi’s signature Quattro all-wheel drive without the need for a mechanical linkage, leading to faster torque distribution. The total system output is said to be around 300 bhp and Audi is claiming a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds.

The Q4 E-Tron rides on Audi’s new bespoke MEB electric car platform with an 82-kW battery nestled in the SUV’s underbody. Audi claims this battery has a range of 280 miles and allows for fast charging with the ability to replenish 80 percent charge in only 30 minutes.

The MEB platform offers far more design flexibility since the drivetrain components and battery make up the floor. This allowed Audi designers to get a little more creative with exterior shapes and dimensions while still offering far more interior space.

The success of the Q4 E-Tron and larger E-Tron SUV is critical for Audi. With the luxury SUV market in a current sales boom, the Q4 E-Tron represents Audi’s best possible chance at making some serious profits with their new electric car offerings.