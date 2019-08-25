Campers come in all shapes and sizes, but in the vanlife world, we often see the extreme ends of the spectrum. There are massive RVs bigger than some actual houses, bonkers overlanders that are capable of conquering Mars, and then there are little guys that win our hearts with charm and clever use-of-space. These plucky Peugeots certainly fall into the latter category.

The first is based on the Peugeot Partner, with the upfit handled by Germany-based Alpin Camper. Looking at it from the outside, you’d never know this silver van was up for weekend adventures but that’s part of the appeal. A roll-up roof-mounted awning is the only clue that something cozy awaits people inside, and when the doors open, that’s just what you find.

Gallery: Peugeot Partner Alpin Camper

A sofa runs the length of the van on the left side, and it converts to a bed for two. A kitchen spans the right side, with a sink and cartridge stove part of the package. Ample storage is available beneath the sofa and kitchen countertop, making it an ideal weekender for quick escapes to the countryside.

Moving up the Peugeot range just a bit is the Traveller – a three-row van that offers more space but still falls into the easy-to-drive category. This time the upfit comes in the form of a camper module designed to install inside a range of vans. It’s called the Ischer iBox, and as you can see, it takes up a bit more space compared to the traditional conversion on the Partner. The plug-in offers a comfy bed that encompasses the Traveller’s full backside, with slide-out kitchen components beneath including a two-burner stove, sink, and space for a cooler.

Peugeot will feature both vans at Caravan Salon 2019, taking place August 31 through September 8 in Düsseldorf.

Source: Peugeot via New Atlas