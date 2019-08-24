Rendering artist Rain Prisk's latest project is to imagine what it would look like if Rolls-Royce goes crazy and decides to offer the Cullinan as a pickup. The result would instantly become the most opulent and most expensive truck on the market.

Prisk isn't alone in wondering what a Rolls-Royce truck might look, and you can see some other efforts above. This new one is especially attractive, though.

Prisk's rendering retains the Cullinan's basic proportions but adds elements like big, black wing flares. The ride height looks taller, too. The window surround appears thicker than on the real-world model and has a matte finish, instead of chrome. The wheels have a stylish flourish by leaving one of the spokes silver but painting the rest black. The roof spoiler doesn't really fit the rest of the aesthetic by making the truck look sporty, rather than focusing on being luxurious.

The wheelbase is longer than the existing Cullinan, which is most obvious by looking at the greater space between the rear door and back wheels. The change helps the vehicle's visual proportions by putting the axle near the centre of the cargo bed, rather than right behind the doors.

If Rolls-Royce offered of Cullinan pickup, it's a safe bet that at least a few people would want one simply for the novelty. However, that prospect seems practically impossible. Rolls is having enough of a challenge simply keeping up with the demand for the crossover. The factory is running at full capacity for building them even after adding 200 folks to the workforce.