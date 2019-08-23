Available for just one model year (2003MY) and in limited numbers, the RS6 (C5) is one of the rarest Audis to be officially sold and the only RS6 ever available in the U.S. where only the saloon was offered. It’s finally making a return for the 2020MY exclusively as an Avant to take on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate and the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. But what if Audi were to sell the Avant alongside a saloon that would compete with the BMW M5? X-Tomi Design decided to imagine a hypothetical RS6 Saloon by altering an official image of Ingolstadt’s new super estate.

More than a year ago, we heard a juicy rumour from German magazine Auto Bild about Audi actually bringing back the saloon body style for the next-generation RS6. Their logic was that it would sell well in markets like the United States and China, but with Audi introducing the RS6 Avant in North America, it’s hard to believe a saloon is still on the agenda.

It’s especially true when you consider Audi is expected to introduce a car that’s very similar to the RS6 Saloon in the months to come. One of the five remaining RS-badged models programmed to debut until the end of the year is likely the RS7 Sportback, which will essentially be a sleeker RS6 Saloon in a more practical hatchback shape. Then again, BMW has both an M5 and an M8 Gran Coupe while Mercedes has the E63 Saloon / Estate and the AMG GT Four-Door Coupe, so why not?

As the saying goes, variety is the spice of life and we’re positive some would like to see an RS6 Saloon at a nearby Audi dealer since it would definitely be cheaper than the RS7 Sportback. The adjacent rendering takes after the new 591-bhp estate from Audi Sport, and that means it has the very same headlights, front bumper, and massive grille you’ll soon see on the RS7 Sportback.

As for the other RS models bound to debut in the months to come, our money is on the RS4 Avant facelift, RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback, and the RS Q8 which was spied just a few days ago.