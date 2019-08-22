Cupra (Seat's brand) teases another image of its first all-electric road vehicle concept, scheduled for debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show (with a digital reveal on September 2nd).

The Cupra Concept is promised to combine electrification and performance, as well as features of a four-door crossover, SUV and sports coupe.

"The CUPRA Concept, the brand’s first all-electric road vehicle creates a true sense of performance pedigree in a purposeful design, creating a bold statement of what the future of personal mobility can be. The concept car’s sculptured exterior lines are mirrored in its interior. A space that mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus to create a cabin that provides the perfect balance between driver orientation and passenger comfort. The Concept’s interior applies contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design to provide a high-end, lightweight cabin. It’s an interior of balance; balance between the driver and passengers, and balance between performance and practicality. The CUPRA Concept brings new ideas to what a CUPRA can offer, with the ability to switch its personality to meet the needs of whoever is cocooned inside."

Most likely, the Cupra Concept is based on the Volkswagen MEB platform for all-electric vehicles.

The production version might spawn in just a few years from now, as Seat is already 2nd in the Volkswagen group to use MEB for an all-electric hatchback (a derivative of Volkswagen ID.3).

