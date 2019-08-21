The partially unasphalted Gotland Ring in Sweden served as a venue for a rather unusual record.
The old Porsche Cayenne Turbo S was once the fastest production SUV at the Nürburgring, but its record fell when the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio shaved off about eight seconds to lap the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S managed to further improve the record by crossing the finish line in 7 minutes and 49.369 seconds. Porsche has yet to take its most powerful Cayenne ever to the Nordschleife in an attempt to reclaim the title, but it did travel to Sweden to set another lap record with the new Turbo S E-Hybrid.
In the hands of German racing driver and TV presenter Tim Schrick, the 670-bhp SUV with its mighty 663 pound-feet of torque lapped the Gotland Ring in 3 minutes and 51 seconds. Since the track is still under construction, the flagship Cayenne riding on used road tyres was likely the first vehicle to ever lap the circuit to show off its on- and off-road chops.
Indeed, the Gotland Ring is currently a combination of tarmac and gravel as only the 2-mile northern section of the track is asphalted, whereas the 2.6-mile southern section is full of small stones. To demonstrate the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid’s versatility regardless of terrain, Porsche has released an onboard video with the plug-in hybrid SUV setting the unusual record.
It’s a known fact that Porsche has a soft spot for setting records, with relevant examples being the 911 GT2 RS at Road Atlanta, the Nürburgring, and at the Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia. Of course, the most impressive of them all is the outright ‘Ring record established by the 919 Hybrid Evo with its almost unbelievable 5:19.54 lap time. However, that record might be in danger as Toyota LMP1 team boss Rob Leupen recently expressed his desire to beat Porsche’s record with a TS050 Hybrid modified specifically for this task.
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has demonstrated its exceptional range of on-road and off-road performance with a very special “record”.
As part of a film shoot, the most powerful Cayenne ever clocked a hand-stopped time of 3:51 minutes around the Swedish Gotland Ring, which is still under construction and partly unasphalted. The hybrid SUV ran on used road tyres and was driven by the German racing driver and TV presenter Tim Schrick. While the 3.2-kilometre northern section of the Gotland Ring is already asphalted and in operation, the 4.2-kilometre southern section is still only gravel.
The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid draws its system output of 500 kW (680 PS; fuel consumption combined 3.9–3.7 l/100 km, electricity consumption 19.6–18.7 kWh/100 km, CO2emissions combined 90–85 g/km) from the intelligent interaction of a four-litre V8 engine (404 kW/550 PS) and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission (100 kW/136 PS). The maximum system torque of 900 Nm is available from just above idle. The model accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 295 km/h. This exceptional performance is matched by a high level of efficiency: the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid can drive for up to 40 kilometres with zero local emissions. The average NEDC consumption is 3.9–3.7 l/100 km (fuel) and 19.6–18.7 kWh/100 km (electric).
Sporty with hybrid drive
Like all Porsche plug-in hybrids, the new top-of-the-range model in the Cayenne family is also one of the sportiest vehicles in the premium segment – not in spite of its hybrid powertrain but because of it. In the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the electric motor is located between the V8 engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission. The two motors are interconnected via a separating clutch inside the hybrid module, referred to as the Electric Clutch Actuator (ECA). In E-Power driving mode, the electric motor can, on its own, propel the vehicle up to a maximum speed of 135 km/h. It can also be used in the other modes for an additional power boost. These modes can be selected via the standard Sport Chrono Package (Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus). Porsche has taken this boost strategy from the 918 Spyder super sports car.