The pace of working out more powerful tunes for the 2020 Toyota Supra is coming fast and furious. A new video from DME Tuning shows that the firm now has one on a dyno making an impressive 527.67 bhp and 452.47 pound-feet of torque at the wheels.

As a refresher, the engine's stock rating from the factory is 335 bhp and 365 lb-ft torque. A dyno test from Car and Driver shows the mill making 339 bhp and 427 lb-ft of torque at the wheels.

DME Tuning doesn't offer specific details about what's necessary to push the Supra's 3.0-litre inline-six engine to this level. "She’s got a lot more in her," the business claims.

Early indications suggest that the new Supra's engine responds well to tuning. Just an ECU remap from Litchfield can push the output to 420 bhp and 440 lb-ft torque. Adding a downpipe and exhaust can push the figure closer to 442 bhp.

Experts predict the Supra's BMW-sourced B58 engine's bottom end could be capable of handling 1,000 bhp without any modifications. However, the powertrain might pose other challenges to tuners. For example, the intake manifold is plastic with an intercooler integrated into it. From a maintenance perspective, having the timing chain and cam gears at the back of the engine could make accessing them a lot more difficult if something goes wrong.

For folks who want to keep their Supra stock, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada promises that new variants arrive should arrive every year, including ones with more power eventually.