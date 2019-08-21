Fiat is reportedly gearing up for a broader electrification initiative with several electric/plug-in models in Europe. The Italian's firm approach is combining small cars with an electric drive option.

The starting point will be the new Fiat 500 Electric (not to be confused with the Fiat 500e sold in U.S.), scheduled for market launch in Q2 2020.

According to Autocar, the renewal plan includes a total of five electric/plug-in hybrid Fiat models.

We must remember that Fiat's main Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy will be able to produce up to 80,000 electric cars "initially", which itself suggests that there will be several models.

One of them might be the next-generation Panda (expected in 2021), which should get an all-electric version around 2023. The design will be based on the Fiat Centoventi concept (see more info here).

Other models hinted at for electrification are small SUV/crossovers and an estate (probably the upcoming 500 Giardiniera).

Fiat CEO Olivier François said to Autocar, “Fiat has a double mission. Urban mobility is core today, but at the same time, it means family transportation. In southern Europe, this is especially true.”

“For our future product plan, we need the right balance between the two dimensions: the Fiat 500 family and family transportation. There will be no big cars, no premium cars, no sporty cars because they have no legitimacy. We will be present in the C-segment [Ford Focus class] but not much more. All models will sit within 3.5m and 4.5m. This is where Fiat will play. We need more EVs. And we need more 500 models that look legitimate enough to take higher pricing.”

Interestingly, the refreshed Fiat 500 family "will carry premium pricing in its segment to allow the models to absorb the considerable extra cost of the all-electric drivetrain".