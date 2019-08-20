We’re still getting acquainted with the new Fiesta-based Ford Puma, but now we have spy shots of the hotter ST version, and while the small crossover is fully wrapped in camo, we get a taste of the aero tweaks coming for the performance model.

The differences are subtle-yet-noticeable. The front fascia reaches a bit lower, likely incorporating a chin spoiler. A different grille should be coming, though this one appears to be a placeholder for now. Bold trim for the wheel arches should give the ST a sportier stance without changing up the body panels, and that will be further emphasised by ST-specific wheels and bigger brakes behind them. At the rear, expect some snazzy trim on the fascia beneath the camo wrap. We can definitely see a more prominent roof spoiler up top, and the big giveaway this is an ST prototype are the dual exhaust outlets on the right side of the bumper.

Gallery: Ford Puma spy photos

15 Photos

Of course, aero updates are only part of the ST formula. Nothing is confirmed obviously, but with the Puma being a slightly taller, rounder Fiesta, there’s no reason to believe it won’t share the ST’s turbocharged engine. To refresh your memory, the current Fiesta ST offers a 1.5-litre EcoBoost three-cylinder producing 198 bhp and 214 pound-feet of twist, shifted the old-fashioned way with a clutch pedal and six manually-operated ratios. It’s enough to hustle the Fiesta to 60 mph in around 6.5 seconds, though we suspect the bulkier Puma would need a bit more time to do the same sprint.

The Puma launched in June with a sporty ST-Line trim, but getting an actual ST will take a bit longer. We suspect the hotter compact crossover will debut sometime next year, possibly as a 2021 model.

Source: CarPix