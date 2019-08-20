The Lotus Evija made its debut during the recent Monterey Car Week, and the host of the Supercar Blondie YouTube channel was one of the first people in the world to record a video of driving it. She only got to putter around a car park, but it was still an exceptional experience.

One of the great things about Supercar Blondie's videos is that she likes to find out about little design details that most folks might not notice. For example, the Evija's headlights feature tiny ribs inside the lamps, and the designers intend these flourishes to look like warpaint around the lights. In addition, buyers can customise the metal trim running along the centre of the seats to make the strip have any message that they want.

The Evija will arrive with an astounding 1,973 bhp coming from four electric motors. Lotus claims the hypercar can reach 62 miles per hour in less than three seconds, which seems very believable given the power figure. The top speed will be above 200 miles per hour. The estimated range for this setup is 250 miles.

To make the most of this gargantuan output, the Evija uses a single-piece carbon-fibre monocoque, and the whole vehicle allegedly weighs 1,680 kilograms.

The Evija has a fascinating interior design. The steering wheel is quite tiny, and Lotus still manages to incorporate lots of controls into it. The hexagonal shape to the buttons on the centre console leave Supercar Blondie smitten. On the passenger side, the designers leave the footwell mostly open, except for the section of the dashboard with the HVAC vents over the top.

Lotus will build just 130 examples of the Evija. Lotus has a priced the Evija at £1.5m-2m plus tax and duties. A £250,000 deposit secures a production slot. Production doesn't begin until 2020.