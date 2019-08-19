About a month ago, we showed you a rather weird and impressive machine – a motor shed based on a 1999 Volkswagen Passat and powered by a 4.2-liter V8 engine sourced from an older Audi RS4. Its bizarre look doesn’t tell the whole story as it’s actually quite fast and even holds a Guinness World Record as the fastest shed in the world. But how fast is really fast for a shed? Let’s find out.

During the Ultimate Street Car Event at the Santa Pod Raceway in Podington, Bedfordshire, the Audi-powered shed was finally tested on the drag strip. Despite a strong 30-mph headwind, the machine recorded a time of 15.49 seconds on the quarter-mile run at 86 miles per hour. That’s not massively impressive but keep in mind the shed’s massive size and weight, and its VW Transporter commercial vehicle tyres.

In the video above, the vehicle races a third-gen Vauxhall Astra powered by what is probably a 2.0-litre turbo engine. The hatchback recorded a time of 16.03 seconds at 85 mph and its driver was definitely a bit surprised by the result of its opponent. If you want a fast and unique car, go for a V8 shed instead of a hot hatch.

The 4.2-litre engine under the “bonnet” of the shed is not in its factory form and that’s probably the answer to the question why is that thing so fast. MRC Tuning sorted out a Stage 2 tune, which helps the V8 produce somewhere in the region of 450 bhp. And if you are not impressed by the quarter-mile time, we’ll just mention it’s the fastest shed in the world for a reason – the current top speed it achieved is 112.68 mph.