Electric vehicles are not well suited to every professional or amateur racing event. But if there is one category where the EV can undeniably be king, it's in the drag race. The horsepower and instant torque of many electric vehicles can give them an obvious advantage. And very few EVs perform better in this category than a Tesla Model 3 Performance.

To be fair, Dodge is well aware of the potential power of electric vehicles. In an ad for the performance topping Challenger Demon last year, Dodge instructed consumers to harness "the raw power of the Demon. The world's fastest 0-100-mph production car."

This claim comes with a caveat or two: it excludes "non-mass production vehicles and hybrids/electrics."

While the Dodge being driven in the video above is not a Demon, the Hellcat is no slouch in the performance department with 707 bhp and 650 lb-ft of torque. According to the automaker that makes the Hellcat the "the most powerful five-seat production car ever" based on horsepower. So even if it is not a shock at this point to see a Model 3 Performance smoke a Hellcat, it's good that Tesla owners are out there to represent the electric vehicle future.

Video description via Matt Gaskins on YouTube: