Volkswagen picked up a racing drone as a contender for the I.D. R - "There is a challenge in the air."

Volkswagen continues exploring its highly successful I.D. R electric racing car in a marketing campaign, ahead of I.D. 3 market launch.

The latest promotional spot is about racing against a race drone in a factory - more of a video clip than actual racing to be honest, but it's still quite entertaining to watch.

"From Pikes Peak to the Nürburgring and Goodwood, Volkswagen’s electric I.D. R race car has set records around the world, showing how electric power can transform vehicle performance. Its latest challenge isn’t a famous track, but another type of breakthrough technology – a racing drone.

Launched earlier this decade, drone racing now sports thousands of players worldwide and several professional leagues. All feature tiny, remote-controlled aircraft capable of reaching speeds of 85 mph or more through wild obstacle courses. For this video, a racing drone took on the I.D. R through a twisty course set up inside a Volkswagen factory. Take a look at what happens when two pieces of the future come together."

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

  • 0-62 mph in 2.25 seconds
  • two electric motors with a total of 670 bhp of power and 479 lb-ft of torque
  • AWD
  • battery capacity "over 40 kWh"
  • curb weight 1,100 kg