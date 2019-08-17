Hide press release Show press release

WORLD PREMIERE OF DRAKO GTE - THE MOST POWERFUL GT CAR EVER MADE: 1,200 HP

QUAD MOTOR ARCHITECTURE, 206 MPH TOP SPEED AND FOUR PASSENGER LUXURY



AUGUST 16, 2019 |

Silicon Valley supercar manufacturer, Drako Motors, introduces its first limited production electric supercar, Drako GTE, in a World Premiere taking place at the prestigious Quail Motorsports Gathering in Carmel, California. GTE is the culmination of nearly a decade of unrelenting design, engineering and track development by a world class team assembled by Drako Motors Founders, Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand. Driven by the company’s mission of creating stunning, driver focused supercars that deliver exhilarating performance with maximum control and safety - on road and track, GTE is a four passenger ultra luxury supercar with a 1,200 hp quad motor architecture, a 206 mph top speed, and cornering precision unlike any other supercar on the road today.



The Drako GTE on display is a fully functional production supercar delivered to the stage directly

from lapping the track, it is not a design concept or prototype. GTE is entering series production

following the Quail World Premiere and deposit holders will have the opportunity to experience

GTE’s performance firsthand on the track at a customer experience event this November.



QUAD MOTOR ARCHITECTURE



With a fully electric quad motor architecture, GTE was designed to elevate the modern driver

experience to an entirely new level. Four permanent magnet hybrid synchronous motors

generate a colossal 1,200 hp and 8,800 Nm of combined wheel torque providing astonishing

acceleration up to a 206 mph top speed. Each of GTE’s wheels are connected to a motor through

separate direct-drive gearboxes enabling individual wheel control for extremely precise torque

delivery.

Drako’s industry leading torque vectoring algorithms developed on the Nürburgring utilize many

variables to proactively adjust positive and negative torque on each wheel over one thousand

times per second. Beyond achieving maximum traction in straight-line acceleration, GTE drivers

experience unrivalled turning capability and incredible safety on any kind of road surface - a

feeling almost as if the laws of physics have been exceeded.



STUNNING GT DESIGN



Drako GTE’s design is a visual expression of the sheer emotion that comes with driving it.

Powerful, agile and firmly planted on the ground. A design that combines a muscular four seater

body with the elegance and sensuality of the true GT car, expressed in the fluidity of its lines and

the sophistication of the surfaces.



GTE’s front fascia is dominated by three air intakes that are surrounded by full and continuous

surfaces allowing the eye to caress the car without interruptions. The different elements are

connected through a play of lines that give origin to signature details and slim lights that

together create a confident expression and an aggressive focus on the road ahead.

Being a genuine performance car, aerodynamics played a central role in the design of the GTE.

This is visible in the fluid shapes and the archetypal ‘coda tronca’ (or Kamm Tail) design of the

rear. But it’s the low splitter of the front and the prominent diffuser in the back that reveal the

true sports car DNA of the GTE.



Removing GTE’s one-piece, full carbon fiber hood presents a magnificent view unlike any other

electric vehicle ever made. GTE’s bespoke inverters, cooling system and suspension components

are fully visible for the automotive aficionado.



DIALED-IN DRIVER CONTROL



Drako’s driver oriented Quattro Manettino consists of four console mounted switches to dial-in

every aspect of the driving experience. Full control of torque vectoring and slip control, front to

rear power distribution, and fine-grained regenerative braking control, allows drivers to adjust

powertrain characteristics to match their driving style. The Quattro Manettino also provides the

ability to select one of six road surface conditions - RACE, TRACK, DRY, RAIN, SNOW, ICE -

optimizing GTE’s performance in every driving environment.



MASSIVELY PARALLEL COOLED BATTERY



GTE’s battery was designed from the ground-up for megawatt power output as well as cooling

capabilities to withstand track level performance on the world’s most challenging circuits. With

90 kWh of energy capacity and the ability to output 1,800 continuous and 2,200 peak amps,

GTE’s battery is designed to supply GTE’s four motors with 900 kW of uninterrupted power.

An internal massively-parallel cooling architecture integrates numerous cooling channels

surrounding each individual battery cell to quickly dissipate heat lap after lap. Three oversized

radiators at the front of the car are fed with ample airflow through GTE’s aggressive three

section front fascia to ensure overheating does not inhibit lap time.



GTE is compatible with current available EV charging infrastructure. Standard AC charging utilizes

the J1772 protocol with the vehicle’s onboard 15 kW charger. DC fast charging is available with

either Chademo or CCS (Combined Charging System) up to 150 kW, providing high speed

charging and convenience on long distance journeys.



TRACK LEVEL POWER ELECTRONICS



Each of GTE's quad motors is paired to an individual high capacity motor controller specifically

designed for the endurance of extreme track and performance driving. With four independent

controllers, GTE can precisely distribute a massive +225 kW to -225 kW range of potential power

through each motor with millisecond speed and accuracy. This enables immediate response to

driver input with near zero latency.



ROAD AND TRACK READY CHASSIS



GTE is outfitted with top level components throughout its chassis. Öhlins suspension provides

superior composure and ride quality on the road, while also offering full four-way adjustability for

the track. Front and rear carbon ceramic Brembo brakes deliver phenomenal stopping power

without fade during prolonged track sessions. 20 inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires serve as

track tires, while 21 inch Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires provide advanced road capabilities.

A chassis structure from Fisker was specifically selected for GTE as the platform met the

structural and design criteria for an incredible grand coupé. The long wheelbase comfortably

accommodates four passengers as well as GTE’s quad motor powertrain and floor-mounted

battery - both of which contribute to an extremely low center of gravity for superior handling and

driving dynamics.



FOUR PASSENGER LUXURY



As an ultra premium grand touring supercar, GTE luxuriously accommodates four passengers and

their luggage while providing ample legroom and easy ingress and egress. The front and rear

seats are designed with a blend of hand stitched leather and alcantara striking the perfect

balance between extraordinary comfort and supportive bolstering for high performance driving.

To uniquely personalize GTE, owners can configure their car by selecting from a wide range of

colors, materials and finishes.



GTE PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES



Drako GTE production begins following the World Premiere. The total expected worldwide

production of GTE is limited to 25 units with a $1.25M base price. Orders and deposits are now

being accepted and the first GTE customer deliveries are expected to take place in 2020.