McLaren is building just 399 of them.
The rumours are true about the McLaren Speedster, and here is the first official teaser for the upcoming, roofless model. In the gallery below, the darker image is the original, but there's a brightened version that provides a much better look at the vehicle's design details.
The vehicle's shape is striking with curving lines leading the eye along the length of the body. There's a pointed, low-slung nose that leads to the smallest windscreen imaginable. The rearview mirror is comically small and doesn't appear to offer a view of anything behind the high nacelles on the rear deck. McLaren confirms there are dihedral doors for entering the cabin.
The teaser only shows the silhouette, but there's evidence of a vent in the bonnet. With the right airflow management, McLaren might be able to direct the wind over the occupants' heads to make driving the roofless car at high speed a little more comfortable.
For now, McLaren only confirms that the model uses a version of the brand's twin-turbo V8 but doesn't specify the engine's displacement. The lack of a roof and lots of carbon fibre makes this McLaren's lightest road-going vehicle ever, the company claims. The goal of this layout is to create a machine that offers the ultimate in on-road driving pleasure and "an unrivalled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment," according to the teaser.
Speedster is only the model's rumoured name, and McLaren says that it doesn't yet have an official moniker for the roofless vehicle. Deliveries begin in late 2020, and the automaker is only making 399 examples of them. Pricing sits between the £750,000 Senna and £2.1-million Speedtail. The company is taking pre-orders during the ongoing Monterey Car Week, and expect the wealthy folks attending the automotive extravaganza to snap up much of the allocation.
McLaren Automotive announces striking new Ultimate Series model at Pebble Beach Concours, promising open-top driving perfection
16 Aug 2019
CEO Mike Flewitt reveals design rendering of stunning new model to McLaren customers
Striking roadster will debut in 2020 and promises purest driving experience yet
Strictly limited production – just 399 cars to be built
To be priced between McLaren Senna and Speedtail models
An all-new Ultimate Series McLaren supercar, focused on the exhilaration of pure, open-top driving, will be announced by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt, tonight during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
The yet-named model is a two- seat, open cockpit roadster that will be the latest offering in McLaren’s range-topping Ultimate series lineage of supercars that includes the P1TM, Senna and Speedtail.
Strictly limited to just 399 examples, the roadster will differ from both the McLaren Senna’s focus on being the ultimate road-legal track car and the Speedtail’s high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and an unrivalled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.
Classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors all reflect the car’s singular purpose as a thrilling road car dedicated to the love of driving.
While designed more for the road than the track, the new model will utilize McLaren’s trademark carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the McLaren Senna to ensure breath-taking performance.
“At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track. Our two current Ultimate Series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels.”
Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive.
Coming to market in late 2020, the new Ultimate Series model is likely to be priced between the current McLaren Senna ($958,966 USD) and Speedtail (£2.1 million GBP) models. The company will be taking expressions of interest from current customers at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance over the course of this weekend.
