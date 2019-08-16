Some people think the potential of a road is more than just allowing cars to move around. They believe these asphalt strips can generate energy and as a result have put this idea to the test. The most prominent of these tests, a 1 km (0.6 mi) stretch of road in Tourouvre-au-Perch, Normandy, France made by Colas has been recently considered a complete “fiasco”, according to Le Monde.

The biggest problem with it is that it could not generate even half of the energy it was supposed to. There was the expectation it could generate 790 kWh every day, but it produced a little more than half of that in the first year.

To be more precise, 149,459 kWh in its first year of operation, or 409.7 kWh every day. In 2018, it generated only 78,397 kWh, less than half of the first year of production.

The descending efficiency can be attributed to many things, such as rotting foliage, thunderstorms and even tractors that use this stretch of road.

If you think it through, at least it generated energy, right? Not exactly. It only makes sense if the costs of building such a road pay off. Apparently, they don’t.

The French solar road is so deteriorated it is not worth repairing anymore. Panels came loose, which led them not to fit with each other anymore as cars, trucks, and tractors caused some of these loose panels to break. When that happens, they are simply discarded.

With this less than ideal situation, the panels also became too noisy to use, which forced authorities to lower the speed limit to 70 km/h.

A similar simulation in Sandpoint, Idaho, also occurred with the Solar Roadways technology which did not perform any better. Of the 30 panels installed in front of public toilets, 25 broke within a week, according to the Daily Caller.

The only solar road that seems to be doing well so far is used by bicycles in Krommenie in the Netherlands. The company that runs the tests, called SolaRoad, expected to generate between 50 and 70 kWh/m2/year, but the results where much better.

SolaRoad generated 73 kWh/m²/year with its first version, built in 2014, and 93 kWh/m²/year with the second, improved version, installed in 2016.

Perhaps the problem is not the idea, but rather the execution. Colas and Solar Roadways may have a lesson or two to learn with SolaRoad.