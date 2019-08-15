Well, we can put the rumours to rest. After several months of speculation, rumours, and a bit of hope, Bugatti has confirmed it will unveil the EB110 successor later this week at Pebble Beach. Bugatti made the announcement with the revealing teaser above that does a poor job of hiding its intentions. Bugatti will livestream the unveiling Friday, August 16, at 11:20 a.m. PDT/8:20 pm CEST during The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. The news of a Bugatti EB110 successor shouldn't be a surprise. The automaker has been everything but coy about its plans.

In mid-June, a report surfaced that Bugatti was preparing to showcase a new car during Monterey Car Week. The report also noted Bugatti had already sold a few of these new mystery cars. At the time, we were left wondering what Bugatti was planning. And it's not like Bugatti hasn't used Pebble Beach for reveals before. Last year, the automaker unveiled the Divo there. Speculation ran wild.

A month later, the Girado & Co Instagram page, which specialises in selling some of the most expensive collector cars in the world, dropped another dollop of information. The post alleged Bugatti would reveal a new car inspired by the original EB110 SS, only 10 would be built, and it'd have a price of €8 million (approximately £7.4 million at current exchange rates).

Gallery: Bugatti Pebble Beach 2019 teaser

2 Photos

The final confirmation nail in the rumor mill coffin came earlier this week when a video from the automaker showed what appeared to be an alleged new model under a white sheet. The vehicle underneath seemed to have some hallmarks of the EB110's original design such as the circular inlets behind the side windows and the downward slanting nose.

Now, with the new teaser video, we're confident 10 lucky people will own the modern-day successor to the Bugatti EB110 – and we're jealous.