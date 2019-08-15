It's started a campaign to change the Oxford English dictionary.

Jaguar is leading a movement to have the Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word 'car' changed.

It comes after the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace won the 2019 World Car of the Year and European Car of the Year awards. However, at the moment the I-Pace isn't actually a car, as per the dictionary definition.

The Oxford English Dictionary, which is the principal historical dictionary of the English language, currently defines a car in its online dictionary as: 'a road vehicle powered by a motor (usually an internal combustion engine) designed to carry a driver and a small number of passengers, and usually having two front and two rear wheels, esp. for private, commercial, or leisure use.'

Based on the current dictionary definition the I-Pace, and every other electric car for that matter, isn't actually a car. That's where Jaguar's campaign comes in.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

The manufacturer has submitted a formal application to the OED and OxfordDictionaries.com to have the definitions updated to include additional powertrains, including electric vehicles.

"A lot of time and thought is put into the name of any new vehicle or technology to ensure it is consumer friendly, so it’s surprising to see that the definition of the car is a little outdated," said David Browne, head of Jaguar Land Rover’s naming committee. "We are therefore inviting the Oxford English Dictionary and the Oxford Dictionaries to update its online classification to reflect the shift from traditional internal combustion engines towards more sustainable powertrains."

With the application currently being reviewed, Jaguar is encouraging people to get behind the campaign by asking how the word 'car' should be defined using the RedefineTheCar hashtag.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a 395 bhp electric drivetrain, propelling it to 62 mph in just 4.8 seconds. Power comes from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, giving it a total range of just under 300 miles. It can reach 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes on a 100 kW charger, which are set to be introduced across the UK in the coming years.

