Today, most folks aren't familiar with Vector Motors. However, the brand was responsible for some truly amazing vehicles predominantly from the late 1980s through the mid 1990s. This video highlights what it's like to be behind the wheel the wild Vector W8.

These cars use a GM-derived, mid-mounted 6.0-litre, twin-turbo aluminium V8 making 650 bhp that runs through a three-speed automatic to the rear wheels. The claimed specs at the time indicated the V8 could hit 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, which was lightning quick by the standards of the early 1990s.

The W8 wears styling that's still eye-catching today (see more of it in the gallery above). There's not a single curve visible anywhere on the body. Instead, every panel is an angular piece, and they combine to create one of the most angular vehicles ever to hit the road.

The interior is even crazier, though. There's a CRT info screen with an amber-coloured display on the dashboard. Buttons to the left of the driver seat allow for changing views, including seeing powertrain details, the speedometer, and whether the doors are open. So many switches are also in the cabin makes the interior look more like an aircraft than a car.

Despite all of its attention-grabbing style, the W8 doesn't make that great of a sound. To use the parlance of the vehicle's time, the engine note is gnarly. There's a distinctive V8 rumble but with a raspiness that isn't very pleasant to the ears.

Still, opening the scissor door and getting behind the wheel looks like an amazing experience, despite the powertrain's lackluster noise. With customer car production totalling just 17 units from 1990 to 1993, seeing a W8 is special enough, but driving one is a truly special opportunity.