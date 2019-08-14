The styling of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette seems to be a hit among the general public and existing Corvette owners. Kirk Bennion was part of the team that came up with the model's exterior, and Motor Trend recently published an interview with him discussing some of the challenges and triumphs of the vehicle's styling.

"This car is very fast and aerodynamics play a big role in keeping this car stable at all speeds. It is easy to see the influence of aircraft design in the body shape," Bennion said in the interview. "The body ridges help direct the airflow around the body and into the cooling inlets. Cooling and downforce help keep this vehicle stable."

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

82 Photos

Incorporating heat exchangers into the front and rear without screwing up the aerodynamics was among the packaging challenges. However, they also had to go into a place with enough airflow to be functional. Finding the perfect spot took "an enormous amount of time," according to Bennion.

The design team used a mix of clay models and computer-aided design to come up with the C8's shape. "We left no stone unturned and constantly asked ourselves if we could be do something better and more unique than the previous car. However, we always wanted to make sure the car looked like a Corvette," Bennion said.

According to an earlier report, the design team considered giving the C8 a split rear window as a homage to the 1963 Corvette's styling. After considering the idea, the developers thought it “came across as forced." Instead, the creators came up with a more subtle ode to the '63 'Vette by having the roof lines follow the engine cover and lead to the Stingray emblem.

The C8 Corvette is currently on a nationwide dealer tour. Look for the first production examples to arrive in showrooms before the end of the year. Full pricing details for the model should be available soon.