The third of the Mecum highlights, this first-year C1 might not go for as much as other cars, but its historical significance is high. As everyone knows, Chevrolet only made 300 of these for 1953, and this one is number 300. This ‘Vette has quite the past, including being on display at GM’s World of Motion at Disney World. Being the final 1953 model to roll out of the factory on December 24, 1953, this car has benefited from the improvements made to the production process, so its fit and finish are excellent. It has also undergone multiple restorations.