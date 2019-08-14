Even though the Macan and Cayenne SUVs are the undisputed cash cows at Porsche, the 911 continues to remain the heart of the brand. The 992-gen lineup of the Nine Eleven only has four members so far, the base Carrera and the hotter Carrera S in coupe and cabriolet body styles, but a plethora of derivatives are in the pipeline. As a matter of fact, the number of members will grow compared to the 991 /991.2 as a plug-in hybrid is in development, while CEO Oliver Blume recently said there are plans for a sub-series of “lifestyle” models.

Meanwhile, the 911 Turbo is inching closer as our spies have caught on camera numerous prototypes in recent month. The adjacent video shot in Stuttgart comes from a third party, with YouTuber DrGumoLunatic being in the right place at the right time to immortalise the droptop 911 Turbo. The fat dual exhaust tips are a telltale sign we’re dealing with a Turbo, with our money being on the non-S version. Nearly a month ago, a different 911 Turbo prototype was seen with quad angular exhaust tips, and that might’ve been the S variant.

Since a 911 is not the type of car to go through massive design changes from one generation to the other, Porsche didn’t bother to slap on a lot of camouflage on this prototype. The massive wing along with the vents in the corners of the rear bumper further signal we’re dealing with a beefier member of the 992 family, as do the centre-lock wheels and the front splitter with its chunky endplates. In addition, the yellow brake calipers signify the test vehicle had ceramic composite brakes for better stopping power.

Speaking of which, power should stand at about 600 bhp in the regular Turbo and as much as 640 bhp in the Turbo S if we were to believe the rumour mill. The output will allegedly be provided by an evolution of the twin-turbo 3.8-litre flat-six engine, which is expected to work with an eight-speed PDK transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with four-wheel steering.

Reports are indicating Porsche will introduce the 911 Turbo in coupe form later this year with a starting price estimated at £165,000. Needless to say, the equivalent convertible due at a later date will be a tad more expensive.