Green is the new yellow, as the Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series trades last year's flashy yellow hue for a coat of Nori Green Pearl paint for the 2020 model year. It’s a stunning colour that’s complemented by a set of two-tone 21-inch wheels and tyres.

Lexus also graces the interior of the special coupe in an attractive black-and-tan colour scheme. Black leather with brown stitching covers the steering wheel, doors, centre console, and dashboard, while tan aniline leather graces the 10-way power seats. Additionally, faux suede in a darker shade of tan covers parts of the door panels. In case the limited-edition colour combination fails to remind you that Lexus plans to limit the number of 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series units, then hopefully the model-specific sill plate does. The shape of the laser-cut plate is said to draw inspiration from the car's brake lights. Lexus has yet to announce the number of units for the UK market, however, we already know the LC 500 Inspiration Series will be limited to 100 units in the U.S.

While the Inspiration Series gives the LC 500 a particularly special exterior and interior look relative to the standard model, its mechanical bits are no different from the run-of-the-mill LC 500. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as the big coupe's 457-bhp 5.0-litre V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission are a fine combination that help it make its way to 60 miles per hour in a manufacturer-claimed 4.4 seconds.

Available to order now, look for 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series deliveries to start in November, and expect it to cost a good deal more than the standard LC 500, which starts at £78,150.