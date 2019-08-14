The all-new Opel Corsa-e (also to be sold as the Vauxhall Corsa-e in the UK) is a derivative of the Peugeot e-208 and is scheduled for customer deliveries in Spring 2020.

Here we attached one of the most informative static overviews of the exterior and interior of the Corsa-e that we found so far, provided by Autogefühl. Moreover, there is also a comparison with the new ICE version.

Only time will tell how well the Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208 will cope on the market. The specs, with a 50 kWh battery and a 100 kW electric motor, seem decent, but the price tag of £29,990 before incentives (£3,500 Plug-In Car Grant) might be still too high on the highly competitive market.

Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e specs:

50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)

about 205 miles of preliminary WLTP range

134 bhp and 192 lb-ft electric motor

0-31 mph in 2.8 seconds

0-62 mph in 8.1 seconds

on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)

80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW

