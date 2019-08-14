Within less than a month, the number of Mini Electric expressions of interest increased from over 40,000 to over 45,000, according to German media, citing Mini E Project Leader Elena Eder.

This means that the interest in this new model is significant. The production is expected to begin on 1 November 2019 and we guess it will be less than 45,000 in the first few months (taking into consideration typical production of new EV models).

For comparison, BMW i3 in its best year (after several years) noted 36,829 sales in 2018.

If the demand for the electric Mini will turn out to be strong or stronger than the BMW i3, it might be a clear signal that consumers are willing to switch to electric in a less extravagant way, as the Mini Electric differs from the conventional model just in details.

Mini Electric (Mini Cooper SE) specs: