The Volkswagen T-Roc crossover adds a drop-top sibling with the arrival of the Frankfurt-bound T-Roc Cabriolet. Previewed by the T-Cross Breeze concept in 2016, the T-Roc Cabriolet follows a path previously ploughed by the likes of the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque convertible.

Thanks to its wide stance and hunkered down proportions, the T-Roc Cabriolet is a relatively attractive little open-topped crossover that offers approximately 284 litres of boot space and a standard power-operated soft top. That roof opens in a claimed nine seconds at speeds of up to 19 miles per hour.

Don’t plan to travel too far off the beaten path in the T-Roc Cabriolet, though, as the model strictly sends its power to the front wheels. Two engines are available, though: a 114-bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a 148-bhp turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder. A six-speed manual comes standard, however, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is an option on the four-pot.

Additionally, the little crossover convertible offers two design packages for consumers to choose from. The Style package is the tamer of the pair and marries its 17-inch wheels and tyres with standard ambient lighting and an available leather interior package. Meanwhile, the R-Line adds visual dynamism courtesy of its standard fog lights and fabric and leatherette sport seats. Also equipped with standard 17-inch wheels and tyres, the R-Line further backs up its racier looks with special tuning to its running gear and steering.

Regardless, both the Style and R-Line packages come standard with a low-speed emergency braking system with pedestrian detection and lane-keeping assist, as well as available 19-inch wheels and tyres. Those looking to up the ante, even more, can add an available Beats audio system, an 11.7-inch digital gauge cluster, and the brand’s latest 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the drop-top T-Roc.

While we’re still not sold on crossover convertibles, we concede that the T-Roc Cabriolet possesses a certain charm that grabs our attention. Whether it’s met with sales success or not remains up in the air, as the model doesn’t go on sale until spring 2020.