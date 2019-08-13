Lotus Evija all-electric hypercar is to make a splash and open a wide way for the electrification of the entire Lotus lineup. Production of the Evija will start in 2020 and only 130 will be made.

According to Lotus CEO Phil Popham in an interview with Autocar, at the end of 2020 the company intends to unveil an all-new petrol model, but after that every new model will have a fully electric version.

"After we’ve built our 130 hypercars we’ll concentrate on rebuilding our core sports car range. We will have a combustion-powered sports car to show you towards the end of next year, for sale after that. Beyond that car, every Lotus, in whatever segment, will have a full electric version."

It seems that in the next couple of years we will see the renowned Elise, Exige and Evora in all-electric versions. It will be really interesting to see the Lotus Elise Electric and compare it to the original Tesla Roadster from 2008.

As Lotus hints also at an ambitious plan to move into new segments (SUV?) it's hard to say which model will be electric first.

The company would like to increase the production output from 1,700 cars in 2018 to 5,000 (single-shift capacity) or 10,000 (two-shift capacity) per year. If demand is higher, a new plant is also on the table.