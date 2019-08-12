Here at Motor1.com, we never run out of Lego stories, especially those that make up an automobile, or at least a scale of it. We also support Lego ideas of cars that the brick company has yet to produce. In other words, we love seeing cars being built brick by brick.

This one, however, is a bit different. It's a Tatra 8x8 truck created by username Madoca1977. It's an MOC, which means My Own Creation, and we have many reasons to be in awe of this Lego Technic build.

Gallery: Lego Tatra 8x8 off-roader truck

10 Photos

This 8x8 truck is a replica of a Tatra T813, an actual truck made by Tatra, a Czech company. At first glance, you might think that it's just a bricked scale model, but it's really not. Using several motors, this Lego creation works and runs like a remote-controlled toy.

Even better, the Tatra T813 8x8 Lego unit can go off-road and can crawl terrains where real trucks would probably avoid. There's a video on top of this page that showcases the off-roading prowess of this toy, and we can't say we're not impressed.

What's more impressive is the fact that the creation needed 307 unique parts, amounting to a total of 3,599 parts. In order to make the bricks move, the creator used a total of 10 motors, while the remote-control system is by two SBricks. The whole unit weighs 8.4 pounds (3,810 grams).

