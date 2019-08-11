Hide press release Show press release

More versatile and efficient than ever: market launch of the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer.

Plug-in hybrid variant of the urban all-rounder now with state-of-the-art battery cell technology – electrically powered range increased by more than 25 per cent to 57 kilometres*, CO2 emissions reduced by more than 15 per cent.

Munich. Recent advances in battery cell technology for BMW plug-in hybrid models are extending the capabilities in terms of locally emissions-free driving pleasure – both in the city and beyond. The new battery generation in the BMW 225xe Active Tourer increases the electrically powered range of the urban all-rounder by more than 25 per cent to between 55 and 57 kilometres*. The efficiency of its plug-in hybrid drive has also been further optimised. The new BMW 225xe Active Tourer, which permanently distributes the power of its combustion engine and electric motor to all four wheels via a hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system as needed, now has an average fuel consumption of 2.1 to 1.9 litres per 100 kilometres* – a reduction of more than 15 per cent. This brings the relevant CO 2 figures down to between 47 and 42 grams per kilometre*, with combined power consumption figures down to between 14.2 and 13.5 kWh per 100 kilometres*.

The significant increase in electric range is due to the enlarged storage capacity of the lithium-ion battery in the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer. While retaining the same dimensions as before, the latest-generation high-voltage battery now has a gross energy content that has been increased from 7.7 to 10.0 kWh. It can be charged at conventional household sockets using the standard-equipment charging cable. The battery can be fully charged in around five hours in this way. Using a BMW i Wallbox, the relevant charging operation takes less than 3:15 hours. The charging socket is located under a separate flap on the front left side wall of the car. The high-voltage battery is located under the rear seat to save space, so the versatility and transport capabilities of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are only slightly limited as compared to the conventionally powered model variants. The luggage compartment volume in the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer is not restricted by the hybrid drive in the primarily used area and amounts to 400 litres. With a standard split of 40 : 20 : 40, the folding backrests enable this to be increased to 1 350 litres as required.

The plug-in hybrid drive in the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer ensures locally emissions-free driving in the city and beyond, in addition to unlimited suitability for long-distance travel. It consists of a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and 100 kW/136 hp, with the power transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed Steptronic transmission, and also a 65 kW/88 hp electric motor that drives the rear axle. The power of the two units adds up to a system output of 165 kW/224 hp, with a maximum system torque of 385 Newton metres. The intelligently controlled interaction between the two power units creates a hybrid-specific all-wheel drive system that ensures optimised traction, driving stability and agility in the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer – even in adverse weather and road conditions. The rapid response of the system, the ideal axle load distribution and the highly spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor acting on the rear wheels enable power transmission to be ideally adapted to the situation on the road at all times. This makes for a level of safety, comfort and dynamics that is outstanding within the BMW 225xe Active Tourer segment.

The hybrid model accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. In addition, the electric boost provided by the drive system ensures additional safety reserves and intense sporty flair when overtaking on country roads, for example. The top speed of the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer is 202 km/h. In purely electric driving mode, it can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h.

The anticipatory energy management system for the drive system in the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer ensures maximum efficiency and driving pleasure by using navigation data to control the operating mode, for example, ensuring the route profile is taken into account when navigation guidance is activated. In addition, the driver is not only able to activate the SPORT, COMFORT and ECO PRO driving experience switch modes but also use the eDrive button on the centre console to influence the interaction between the combustion engine and the electric motor. In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, the system ensures optimum interaction between the two power units in all situations on the road. The MAX eDRIVE mode is available for purely electric driving, while the SAVE BATTERY mode makes it possible to maintain or increase the high-voltage battery’s charge level during travel so to have battery capacity available for purely electrically powered driving later on – in an urban area, for example.

With its long electrically powered range and low CO 2 emissions, the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer qualifies for reduced company car taxation in Germany, depending on fittings. Only half the gross list price is used as a basis when calculating the monetary benefit from private use of the company car.

The new BMW 225xe Active Tourer features acoustic pedestrian protection as standard (expected to be available for the M Sport model from November 2019). When driving electrically at speeds of up to 30 km/h, an unmistakeable sound designed specifically for electrified BMW models is generated to alert other road users to the approaching car without impairing the acoustic comfort of the vehicle occupants. The model-specific range of standard equipment also includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a navigation system, 2-zone automatic air conditioning and auxiliary air conditioning. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone. As an alternative to the basic version, the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer is available as an Advantage model, Sport Line model, Luxury Line model and M Sport model. In addition, virtually all the optional extras offered for the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are likewise available for the hybrid model.

BMW plug-in hybrid models offer an array of benefits in everyday use.

BMW’s plug-in hybrid drive systems already offer users a host of additional benefits over traditional solutions:

Money-saving: Electric driving in urban areas is cheaper than using petrol or diesel if the plug-in hybrid vehicle is charged at home or at the workplace at low cost.

Interior always at the right temperature, even before you get in: auxiliary heating and auxiliary air conditioning are fitted as standard.

Braking is winning: The battery is charged under braking. In conventional vehicles, braking generates only heat and brake dust.

The best of both worlds: Plug-in hybrids provide electric driving pleasure in urban areas and classical BMW driving pleasure over longer distances.

Smoothing the way into the future: Because a plug-in hybrid can run emission-free, it is eligible to enter many low-emission zones, enjoys extra parking privileges and saves on toll charges.

Better quality of life in cities: By driving on electric power, users can actively contribute to reducing emissions and traffic noise in cities.

New BMW 225xe Active Tourer has a smaller overall CO 2 footprint.

The “real” environmental impact of plug-in hybrid vehicles has been questioned on occasion, especially in markets where the proportion of green energy used by the public energy grid remains small. The BMW Group conducted a full-cycle CO 2 certification for the new BMW 225xe Active Tourer – from raw material procurement, the supply chain, production and the use phase, all the way to recycling.