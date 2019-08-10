The Jaguar E-Type Low-Drag Coupe was a racing machine from the 1960s that aimed to give the gorgeous vehicle a more slippery body. The factory made just one of them, and a privateer team crafted another with a slightly different take on the aerodynamic body. At this year's Quail Gathering during Monterey Car Week, Diez Concepts will unveil a special E-Type with a design taking inspiration from the classic competition machine.

Right now, the company is only offering the drawing (above) to tease the Jag's shape. The firm promises this E-Type looks like the original Low Drag Coupe but with "an elegantly finished interior, a competition engine based on the original and several bespoke touches designed by Diez Concepts."

The E-Type is an icon among 1960s sports cars, and early models fetch high prices at auction. A few folks recently had the opportunity to get a perfectly restored example straight from Jaguar. The E-Type Reborn project (gallery above) involved the automaker bringing 10 cars back to the same condition as when they left the factory decades ago. Jag charged £285,000 for them, and used its original-spec replacement parts, including the body panels.

If a new take on the E-Type doesn't get you excited, then there's plenty more to see at The Quail this year. One of the more tantalising rumours is that Bugatti might bring a spiritual successor to the EB110 SS to the event. In addition, SSC is delivering the first Tuatara hypercar to its new owner there. Special edition versions of the Maserati Quattroporte and Levante make a debut at the event, too. There are also sure to be even more amazing vehicles at the Quail that we don't know about yet.