The new and updated Hyundai Ioniq is now available to order with prices starting from just under £23,000, the South Korean company has announced.

Hitting showrooms at the beginning of next month, the eco-friendly hatchback will once again be offered in a choice of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid guises. However, the bodywork and interior have been extensively updated, with new bumpers and grilles, as well as fresh lights and a more modern 10.25-inch touchscreen on higher-spec cars.

For the £22,795 asking price, though, you’ll get the full hybrid model in entry-level SE Connect trim. That means you get a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a small battery and an electric motor that helps out at low speed to make the car more efficient. You also have to ‘make do’ with an eight-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but you get 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers and rear parking sensors, plus an autonomous emergency braking system that can slam on the anchors when it senses an impending crash, either avoiding the collision altogether or mitigating the effects.

Spend another £1,900, though, and you can have the Premium model, which gets that larger touchscreen, 16-inch alloys and push-button keyless start. It gets heated front seats, too, and chrome window surrounds, but the highlight is the Bluelink smartphone-based connectivity app, which allows the driver to lock and unlock the doors remotely and informs them of any maintenance issues that may occur.

Moving higher still, you can have the £26,995 Premium SE, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers and leather seat upholstery. Rear privacy glass is included, too, as are heated seats front and rear and ventilated seats at the front. Adaptive cruise control also comes as standard - a system that maintains a safe distance to the car in front.

At launch, Hyundai is also offering a £24,995 limited-edition First Edition. Based on the mid-range Premium model, it adds 17-inch alloys and lane-keeping assistance to the mix. However, the car is only £260 more expensive than the car on which it is based.

Alternatively, customers can choose the plug-in hybrid variants, which offer an all-electric range of 30 miles, but also feature a 1.6-litre petrol engine. That car, though, is only available in the Premium and Premium SE trim levels, with prices starting at £29,950 for the former and £31,950 for the latter. Both come with 16-inch alloy wheels, the Bluelink connectivity system and the 10.25-inch touchscreen, as well as climate control, heated front seats and adaptive cruise control. However, the Premium SE adds leather seats with heating and ventilation in the front, privacy glass and automatic windscreen wipers, along with a handful of other extras.

If you want to take the plunge with the fully electric model, though, you will save yourself a bit of money. Because of the government’s Plug-In Car Grant, the electric versions (again limited to Premium and Premium SE guises) start at £29,450 and £31,450 respectively. Both offer much the same equipment to the equivalent plug-in hybrid models, but with the aid of a larger battery and the loss of the petrol engine, Hyundai is targeting a total zero-emission range of 184 miles.

Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Since its launch in October 2016, the Ioniq range has offered customers an electrified powertrain to suit their needs and as a result has become a popular choice for both retail and business customers alike. With significant technical, connectivity and equipment enhancements, New Ioniq will continue to be the mainstay of our eco range of vehicles and alongside Kona Electric and Nexo, provides a choice of zero-emission vehicles that offer some of the highest ranges at an affordable price point.”