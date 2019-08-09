Koenigsegg is infamous for turning the automotive rule book on its head. With the One:1 boasting the magic power-to-weight ratio of one horsepower per kilogram and the new Jesko aiming for 300 miles per hour, the Swedish automaker continues to push performance boundaries. But where did it start?

The video above shows how Koenigsegg started small and worked to become the respected hypercar manufacturer it is today. In its latest video, the YouTube channel Cars Evolution takes us through Koenigsegg’s birth, each of its models, and the company’s technical highlights.

In 1994, 22-year-old Christian von Koenigsegg used money from a previous business venture in the trade industry to start Koenigsegg Automotive.

Koenigsegg’s cars blew up the record books from the start. Guinness World Records certified the engine of Koenigsegg’s first car, the CC8S, as the most powerful ever fitted to a series production car (at the time). Built in-house by Koenigsegg, the supercharged 4.7-litre V8 produced 655 bhp. Those were incredible numbers in 2002. In comparison, the naturally aspirated V8 in the hardcore Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale produced just over 400 bhp.

The Swedish company broke its own record two years later with the 806-bhp CCR, which added two Rotrex superchargers to the CC8S’s V8.

Koenigsegg Automotive set another record in 2005 for the world’s fastest car, with its 240-mile-per-hour CCR dethroning the infamous McLaren F1. The record was set at the Nardò Ring, a 7.8-mile (12.5-kilometre) long banked circular test track that’s big enough to see from space. The Koenigsegg may have had even more speed in it on a straighter, longer drag strip.

In 2008, Koenigsegg set another record with its new CCX, which accelerated to 186 mph in 29.2 seconds.

The next big record for Koenigsegg came in 2017, with the Agera RS earning the title of fastest production car. It thrashed the previous record of 268 mph set by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport with an average speed of 278 mph over two runs and a top speed of 285 mph.

With a history peppered with such success, it’s no surprise Koenigsegg knows the recipe for world record speed. We’re excited to see what other speed machines the Swedish company can create in the coming years.