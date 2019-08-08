It’s hard to believe, but Monterey Car Week is almost upon us. The event spans the week of 12 August, but kick-off events in the area are already underway. Maserati will grace the Quail Meadows starting 14th of August, and the company will have a pair of limited-edition offerings to entice attendees with. Tweaked versions of the Quattroporte saloon and Levante SUV will offer special trim and interior options.

Specifically, both vehicles will offer a brown PELLETESSUTA interior. That’s not just some fancy name for a run-of-the-mill option – the material is comprised of thin strips of Nappa leather that is woven together, as opposed to being just a big slab of hide. The process essentially mimics that of traditional hand-woven fabrics, with the obvious difference being it’s leather instead of cloth. The end-result is a material that’s said to be durable, lightweight, and in the automotive community, exclusive. Maserati says it’s the only automaker to offer this type of interior.

And it won’t be available on many Maseratis. All total, the company plans to build just 50 Quattroportes and 50 Levantes with the special interior for North America. In addition to the leather, special-edition Quattroporte S Q4 GrandLusso saloons will also receive a custom Blu Sofisticato exterior with blue brake calipers and the interior finished in brown. The Levante S GranSport SUVs will wear an exclusive shade of Bronzo tri-coat on the outside, punctuated with 21-inch polished Helios wheels. Inside, the Levante’s special interior will be finished in black with wood trim. Both models will also get Zegna Edition badging, signifying the company responsible for the leather construction.

Maserati doesn’t mention any pricing for the special edition models, but the company does say orders will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Deliveries are expected to begin in the spring of 2020.