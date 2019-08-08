Peugeot’s new 208 small hatchback has gone on sale ahead of the first customer deliveries beginning at the start of next year.

Starting at £16,250, the latest-generation 208 is designed to be more efficient and more technologically advanced than its predecessor, as well as more stylish. As part of that commitment, Peugeot is offering a fully electric version of the Fiesta-rivalling supermini, although that will command a premium of around £9,000 over the basic petrol-powered version, despite the government’s £3,500 Plug-In Car Grant.

At launch, the trim levels will be limited to a relatively simple choice of four, with all but the top-of-the-range GT model getting a choice of petrol, diesel or electric power. Propping up the line-up will be the basic Active, which comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, electric door mirrors and LED daytime running lights, while the electric e-208 Active will get steel wheels and automatic air conditioning.

Moving up to the Allure model will up the price to at least £18,850, but that money will buy you 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-effect seat trim and Peugeot’s i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster. Again, the e-208’s specification differs slightly from that of the internal combustion-engined car, with 16-inch alloys replacing the 17s seen on the petrol- and diesel-powered version.

Higher still is the £20,700 GT-Line trim level, which adds front and rear parking sensors, full LED headlights and some sporty styling tweaks. Gloss black trim can be found around the wheel arches, while petrol and diesel versions get double exhaust pipes and a Diamond Black roof. Both internal combustion versions and the e-208 get 17-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, there’s the GT version, which is available solely in e-208 guise. That car benefits from a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Alcantara upholstery and heated front seats, as well as fully automated parking assistance and adaptive cruise control.

Under the bonnet, the three lowlier trim levels offer drivers a choice of three petrol engines and a sole diesel unit. The cheapest option is a 1.2-litre engine with 74 bhp, although that’s only offered on the Active model, and £1,100 extra will buy a 1.2-litre with 99 bhp. The basic engine is offered solely with a five-speed manual gearbox, but the 99 bhp unit gets the option of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions.

If you have a little more to spend, though, you can have the 128 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine, which gets an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, although that engine is only offered on Allure and GT-Line cars. Alternatively, 208 buyers seeking more economy on long journeys can choose the 1.5-litre, 99 bhp diesel engine, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The electric motor, meanwhile, is the most powerful option open to buyers, serving up 134 bhp. That power is supplemented by a 50 kWh battery pack, which offers a range of up to 211 miles on the new, more stringent WLTP economy test. Peugeot says a 100 kW rapid charger will take the battery to 80 percent charge in just half an hour, while a full charge from a 7 kW wallbox will take 7.5 hours.

“The all-new 208 represents the first step in Peugeot’s vision of providing our customers with the ‘power of choice’, or ‘choose your Peugeot, choose your powertrain’,” said David Peel, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “With class-leading levels of technology, sharp styling and a distinctive driving experience, we expect the all-new 208 and the all-new e-208 to challenge the norm in this sector of the market.”

Trim Engine On the Road MRRP Active 1.2L PureTech 75 S&S 5-speed manual £16,250 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual £17,350 1.2L PureTech 100 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic £18,750 1.5L BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £18,850 Electric 50kWh 136 £25,050* Allure 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual £18,850 1.2L PureTech 100 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic £20,250 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic £21,500 1.5 BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £20,350 Electric 50kWh 136 £26,250* GT Line 1.2L PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual £20,700 1.2L PureTech 100 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic £22,100 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic £23,350 1.5 BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £22,200 Electric 50kWh 136 £28,100* GT Electric 50kWh 136 £29,650*

