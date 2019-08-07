But with this being only a teaser, it's safe to say the real deal won't be nearly as aggressive.
Hyundai’s smallest car in Europe is about to make the transition to its third generation as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September will be the venue where the Kia Picanto’s sister model will be revealed. Billed as being an “all-new” car, the pint-sized vehicle is being previewed courtesy of an attractive sketch that surely exaggerates the car’s design by making it look like a hot hatchback with the usual oversized wheels and wide body.
We’re hoping those aggressive body lines will have a correspondent on the actual car, but having seen spy shots of a prototype, we have a feeling the real deal won’t be nearly as exciting as the teaser would like us to believe. Designed, developed, and manufactured in Europe, the i10 gets a wider grille that might make you think of an Aston Martin. At the corners of the grille, there are round clusters serving as the daytime running lights in the same vein as the outgoing model.
Gallery: 2020 Hyundai i10 spy photos
Those fairly large air intakes shaped like triangles hint at something powerful underneath the bonnet, but unless Hyundai plans to give the i10 the hot hatch treatment for an N version, we’re expecting some small and economical engines to power the A-segment car. Interestingly, the South Korean marque says something about an “X-shaped C-pillar” that carries a logo and makes the i10 distinguishable from “far away.”
Come to think of it, that teaser released by Hyundai approximately a month ago about “going big” in Europe at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show was likely for the new i10 since it showed an “X” motif for the rear pillar.
From the very few details released by Hyundai, we get to find out the revamped i10 will feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus support for wireless smartphone charging and a rearview camera. It’s also going to boast a generous array of safety tech, including systems like lane keep assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and forward collision avoidance assist. Radar-based, the latter will be able to detect not just cars, but also pedestrians.
We’ll get to learn more about the new i10 in the weeks to come, ahead of its debut at IAA in September.
Hyundai Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
- First sketch of the All-New Hyundai i10 reveals dynamic design direction
- The All-New i10 will be unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in September
- The latest generation of Hyundai’s A-segment car is designed, developed and built in Europe
- Hyundai Motor has revealed the first sketch of the All-New i10 ahead of its public world premiere later this year at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).
The latest addition to the Korean automaker’s i-range features a new-look dynamic design, which shows a contrast between its soft surfaces and sharp lines. Proportions for the all-new model have been redefined in width, height and wheel size, resulting in an energetic and agile look.
The All-New i10 has a young and dynamic design that stands out in the A-segment. Its wide front grille expresses a sporty character and incorporates the Daytime Running Lights, thus continuing this feature of the i10’s heritage. The triangular air curtains accentuate the width and stance of the car, as well as improving aerodynamics. The X-shaped C-pillar, visible from far away, clearly identifies the car and draws the eye to the pillar-mounted logo. Unique triangular volumes visually emphasise the width of the car and highlight the position of the wheels at the four corners.
Set to become a leader in its segment, the All-New i10 will also feature a range of new Connected Car and safety features. Blue Link®, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and a rear-view camera offer a comprehensive driving experience without compromise. The new model has one of the most full-featured safety packages in its class. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist utilises a front radar sensor to detect not just cars but also pedestrians in front of the vehicle. The car is also equipped with Driver Attention Warning and Lane Keep Assist System as standard. Drivers of the All-New i10 can also add the optional High Beam Assist feature.
More details about the All-New i10 will be released in the near future.