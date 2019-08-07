Hyundai’s smallest car in Europe is about to make the transition to its third generation as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September will be the venue where the Kia Picanto’s sister model will be revealed. Billed as being an “all-new” car, the pint-sized vehicle is being previewed courtesy of an attractive sketch that surely exaggerates the car’s design by making it look like a hot hatchback with the usual oversized wheels and wide body.

We’re hoping those aggressive body lines will have a correspondent on the actual car, but having seen spy shots of a prototype, we have a feeling the real deal won’t be nearly as exciting as the teaser would like us to believe. Designed, developed, and manufactured in Europe, the i10 gets a wider grille that might make you think of an Aston Martin. At the corners of the grille, there are round clusters serving as the daytime running lights in the same vein as the outgoing model.

Those fairly large air intakes shaped like triangles hint at something powerful underneath the bonnet, but unless Hyundai plans to give the i10 the hot hatch treatment for an N version, we’re expecting some small and economical engines to power the A-segment car. Interestingly, the South Korean marque says something about an “X-shaped C-pillar” that carries a logo and makes the i10 distinguishable from “far away.”

Come to think of it, that teaser released by Hyundai approximately a month ago about “going big” in Europe at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show was likely for the new i10 since it showed an “X” motif for the rear pillar.

From the very few details released by Hyundai, we get to find out the revamped i10 will feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, plus support for wireless smartphone charging and a rearview camera. It’s also going to boast a generous array of safety tech, including systems like lane keep assist, driver attention warning, high beam assist, and forward collision avoidance assist. Radar-based, the latter will be able to detect not just cars, but also pedestrians.

We’ll get to learn more about the new i10 in the weeks to come, ahead of its debut at IAA in September.