Skoda had offered 'blue light fleet' vehicles for the UK's emergency services for quite some time, and now it has added the Scala to that lineup.

Complete with advanced driver assistance and safety features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and Lane Assist, and Side Assist that detects vehicles approaching the car from behind or those that are in the car’s blind spot – the system increases the car's blind spot detection range from 20 metres to 70 metres. The Scala also has a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

It's vast 467 litre boot (extendable to 1,410 litres with rear seats folded down) is also capable of fitting both passengers and all of the equipment needed, it's an ideal machine for the emergency services.

Among the changes made with the emergency service conversion is full LED light signals built into the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate giving full 360-degree visibility; and a 100-amp three tone siren.

"Our partnership with emergency services teams stretches back over a century," said Henry Williams, head of fleet for Skoda UK. "It’s that extensive knowledge in the sector that makes Skoda a reliable partner for both technologically advanced cars and value for money, and Scala, our most connected car to date, more than fits the bill."

Skoda has introduced a 'one-stop shop' package for emergency service vehicles, which allows entire fleets to be purchased outright or financed through Volkswagen Financial Services. Skoda also provides full conversions, as well as breakdown coverage, service plans, and maintenance and repair programmes.

The Skoda Scala is available with a trio of engine options, two petrol and one diesel. Power figures range from 113 bhp to 148 bhp.

The petrol range includes a 1.0 TSI unit with 113 bhp and a 1.5 TSI engine with 148 bhp, with a third petrol unit developing 94 bhp joining the lineup later this year. The Scala’s diesel option is a 1.6 TDI unit that develops 113 bhp. All engines, except for the the 1.0 TSI 94 bhp are available with an optional seven-speed DSG transmission.