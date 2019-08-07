Peugeot teams up with Top Gear to create 'adventure version' of the 3008

Peugeot has put together a rather intriguing version of its popular 3008 SUV that looks tough enough to conquer... well, pretty much anything.

The 'adventure version' of the 3008 is based on the 1.6-litre PureTech GT Line model, but adds a whole host of subtle all-terrain enhancements, like grippy Cooper AT3 off-road tyres on 17-inch steel wheels, and underbody protection in the form of a front skid plate.

A powerful LED light bar is also added, along with an aluminium roof rack, and a retractable roof tent. The cherry on the cake is a bicycle rack – which Peugeot handily reminds us is ideal for carrying bikes that bear the French marque's name – and a rather fetching wrap.

"This one-off model exemplifies the practicality and off-road ability of our best-selling SUV," said David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK. "With relatively minor modifications, the 3008 has tackled some tough terrain, proving the effectiveness of its Advanced Grip Control technology and demonstrating its true outdoor potential."

The unique machine was put together for a feature in Top Gear Magazine, where it successfully took on the northern section of the iconic Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam.

There are no plans to put this car into production though, which is kind of a shame. If only the 3008 I had as a rental car a couple of months ago was this cool...