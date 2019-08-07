Britons never received the second iteration of the Honda (or Acura, depending on the market) Integra Type R. For the DC5 generation of the model, the automaker retained the Integra brand in Europe and Japan but renamed the vehicle the RSX in the United States. For a taste of the foreign-market DC5-gen Integra Type R check out this video of one hitting 9,000 revs and pushing the speedometer beyond its limit.

From the factory, this gen of the Integra Type R uses Honda's K20A 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine that redlines at 8,400 revs and has a limiter at 8,600 rpm. Given that this one has no problem reaching, 9,000 revs, it's clear that there's a little aftermarket work to this engine. However, the stated output of 217 bhp and 152 pound-feet of torque is the same as the stock figures, indicating the tuning might only involve removing the standard limiter.

This Integra Type R hits 62 miles per hour in 6.17 seconds and 124 mph in 24.71 seconds. These aren't earth-shattering figures by modern standards but are not too bad for a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated mill from over 10 years ago.

The closest thing to the DC5 Integra Type R in Honda's current lineup is the Civic Type R. However, rather than using an ultra-high revving, naturally aspirated engine, the modern CTR takes the modern approach of packing a turbocharged 2.0-litre that makes 306 bhp and 295 lb-ft.