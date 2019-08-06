Cars that have six exhaust tips straight from the factory are a rare sight, with the only one that springs to mind being the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire a.k.a. the world’s most powerful new car ever. At €3,085,000 (about $2.84m) before taxes and VAT, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is not exactly cheap, but it’s a “bargain” compared to the $19m (£17.5) masterpiece from Molsheim.

Developed specifically for the hardcore roadster born in Modena, the titanium exhaust system has the usual quad tips where you’d expect them to be, plus two more hidden in the menacing rear diffuser. Shmee150 had the opportunity to take a closer look at the Huayra Roadster BC at Pagani’s factory, and you can see him filming the two tiny exhaust tips at the 9:52 mark.

As Pagani explains, there are “two extra direct outlets from the catalytic converters to exploit the blown diffuser principle and generate further downforce.” The exhaust is hooked up to Mercedes-AMG’s 6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo engine tailor-made to the Huayra Roadster BC, complete with 791 bhp and 774 pound-feet of torque.

Shmee’s video gives us the opportunity to admire Pagani’s amazing attention to detail with everything from the engine to the smallest bolt being meticulously developed. Production will be limited to strictly 40 examples, and with the “65” cars from Mercedes going out of production, this will be the only way to join the V12 AMG club.

Even though it has a massive engine, the Huayra Roadster BC only weighs 1,250 kilograms dry, which makes it just about as heavy as the average European compact car. How was that possible? Carbon fibre – lots of it. With the full torque kicking it at a low 2,000 rpm and channelled to the rear wheels, it must be a real blast to drive.

Shmee didn’t get behind the wheel, but he was given the chance to ride shotgun in a still-camouflaged prototype of the beast before heading back to the museum to show us some of the special gems Pagani has up on display.