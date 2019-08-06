A common-sense rule of auctions is that if a listing doesn't sell, and then comes across the block again, that the new starting price should be less than the first one. The folks behind the vintage-n-exotics eBay account opt for the exact opposite approach, though. This 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari V12 engine is now available with a Buy It Now $800,000 (approx. £657,000 at the current exchange rate) after a previous listing from 2017 from this same business for the engine, including the identical images, for $285,000 (£234,000).

Here is the listing in its entirety: 2017 FERRARI LA FERRARI ENGINE with 20 miles ... very important.. [sic] Ferrari will not build no more [sic] Laferrari engine for stock ... so get it while you can."

The description doesn't answer many questions about the engine, including the provenance of getting hold of a LaFerrari engine with so little use. With just three images, prospective buyers don't get a very good look at the mill, either.

By itself, the 6.3-litre V12 produces 789 bhp and 516 pound-feet of torque. In the LaFerrari, hybrid assistance adds an additional 161 bhp, but those components don't appear to be part of this listing.

There's no indication that the sale includes the wiring harness, ECU, or transmission, so unless you own a LaFerrari in need of a new heart, it's not clear what the use of this engine would be without some serious tinkering to fit the mill into your project car. The powerplant could make a great centrepiece for a room, but the £657,000 price doesn't make for a very affordable piece of decoration.