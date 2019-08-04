Litchfield Motors, known for its work on the 631-bhp Nissan GT-R, has a new toy to play around with – and it's the 2020 Toyota Supra. This is hardly a surprise since the Japanese sports car is actually meant to be played around with by tuners.

The British tuner, however, was able to squeeze more juice from the Supra with just a simple ECU tune. After a remap, the Litchfield-tuned Supra was able to make 420 bhp and 440 lb-ft torque – a far cry from the declared 335 bhp and 369 lb-ft torque.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Supra Tuned By Litchfield

10 Photos

Litchfield efforts weren't a stretch, really. The tuner's own Maha dyno revealed that the Supra can actually produce 376 bhp and 390 lb-ft torque, which means the ECU remap added around 50 more horses onto the 3.0-litre BMW-sourced engine. But then again, that didn't come as a surprise. We've seen reports of the Supra making more on dyno tests before.

Litchfield isn't stopping there. Apart from the ECU remapping, the U.K.-based tuner is working with Milltek and Akrapovic to upgrade the car's centre piping and exhaust system, with a target of 450 bhp and more. If the latter name sounds familiar to you, Akrapovic has already done exhaust upgrades to the Supra before and it sounded amazing.

There are more things to expect in this Litchfield tune of the Supra. The company is also developing an oil cooler for the engine, as well as chassis upgrades and suspension works with Bilstein and KW involved. Suspension bush replacements are also in the works, and it's only a matter of time before the tuner releases its final setup of the Supra with more power to boot.